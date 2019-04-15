SALT LAKE CITY — The College of Southern Idaho softball team outhit Salt Lake Community College on Sunday but didn't get the timely hits it needed, falling to the Bruins 4-3 and 5-3.
In game one, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead when Kylie Baumert and Hannah Peterson walked to open the game and Tristin Evans drove them in with a single.
But Salt Lake battled back with some timely hitting.
The Golden Eagles stranded 11 baserunners in the game and that was the difference. CSI out-hit SLCC 10-7 and had five walks but left the bases loaded twice.
Evans finished the game 2-for-4, while Anjalee Batchelor was 3-for-4, Carley Croshawwas 2-for-2 and Nikki Zielinski was 2-for-3. Hannah Peterson hit a home run, going 1-for-3 at the plate.
Kamryn Grover pitched a great game for CSI. The sophomore gave up four earned runs on seven hits with no walks and one strikeout.
Freshman Mailee Jensen also pitched well for the Golden Eagles in game two, giving up just two earned runs on nine hits with one walk.
Much like game one, CSI stranded too many runners, leaving eight on base.
Offensively, CSI was led by Baumert, who went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Peterson was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Evans was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Mya Washington, Kalena Shepherd and Zielinski all went 1-for-3 at the plate.
CSI, now 18-10 in conference play and 27-17 overall, travels to Snow College Friday and Saturday.
