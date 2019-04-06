SPOKANE, Wash.—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Distance Track Teams had an impressive showing Saturday at the War XII Meet in Spokane.
Even with rain and wind, the Golden Eagles ran 13 NJCAA National Track and Field Championship qualifying standards.
Bailey Wall not only qualified for nationals but also took first place in the Steeplechase in 11:22. Other qualifiers in the Steeplechase included Kayli Emanuel (11:43), Katie Christopherson (12:07), Marley May (12:17) and Ezekiel Stelzer (9:48).
Two qualified in the 10K. Chase Barrow ran a 32:32 for the men and Erica Kent ran a 40:12 for the women.
In the 5K, Shaylee Hill qualified in a time of 18:10 and Jenny Schenk qualified for the 800 Meters in 2:17.
The Golden Eagles also had four qualify in the 1500 Meters. Clayton VanDyke ran a 3:57, Wyatt Peck ran 4:02 and Siyad Matan ran a 4:02 to qualify on the men’s side. Kami Withers finished the 1500 in 4:59 to qualify as well for the women.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.