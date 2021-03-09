College of Southern Idaho Athletics

Watch live at: scenicwestnetwork.com/csi

Rodeo

CSI hosts a Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo Friday at 5 p.m. and the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo Saturday at 10 a.m.

Fans will not be allowed but the rodeo will be broadcast.

Softball

The Golden Eagles travel to Salt Lake Community College Friday and Saturday. Doubleheaders begin at 1 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.

Shelley High School’s Vernon will run for CSI next fall

Ben Vernon will join the College of Southern Idaho men’s cross country and distance track for the 2021-2022 season.

The senior at Shelley High School was the team’s highest finisher at the 2020 State Cross Country Championships. He placed ninth at the district meet.