College of Southern Idaho Athletics

Men’s and Women’s Basketball
CSI women’s and men’s basketball teams host Southern Nevada. The women’s game will begin at 5 p.m. with the men’s following at 7 p.m.
To purchase a ticket go to: tix.com/ticket-sales/csiathletics/5894
Watch live at: scenicwestnetwork.com/csi
The Golden Eagles then hit the road for the rest of the week. CSI plays at Colorado Northwestern Thursday at 5 and 7 p.m. and at Snow College Saturday at 1 and 3 p.m.
To watch these games go to: scenicwestnetwork.com
Volleyball
CSI volleyball travels to Salt Lake Community College to take on the Bruins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Watch live at: scenicwestnetwork.com
CSI Baseball
CSI baseball hosts Salt Lake Community College at 3 p.m. for a nine-inning contest on Thursday, a doubleheader at noon Friday and a single nine-inning game Saturday at 11 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. tix.com/ticket-sales/csiathletics/5894
Watch live at: scenicwestnetwork.com/csi
Rodeo
CSI hosts a Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo Friday at 5 p.m. and the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo Saturday at 10 a.m.
Fans will not be allowed but the rodeo will be broadcast.
To watch online go to: scenicwestnetwork.com/csi
Softball
The Golden Eagles travel to Salt Lake Community College Friday and Saturday. Doubleheaders begin at 1 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday.
Watch live: scenicwestnetwork.com
Shelley High School’s Vernon will run for CSI next fall
Ben Vernon will join the College of Southern Idaho men’s cross country and distance track for the 2021-2022 season.
The senior at Shelley High School was the team’s highest finisher at the 2020 State Cross Country Championships. He placed ninth at the district meet.
“I’m excited for Ben to join our team,” said CSI head coach Lindsey Anderson. “He has a lot of potential and it will be fun to work with him at CSI. He will add a lot to our team.”
CSI Rodeo opens spring season with solid weekend
The College of Southern Idaho Men’s and Women’s Rodeo Teams placed high in the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo and the Snow College Rodeo Friday and Saturday.
This Week’s SWAC honors go to CSI’s Burgess
Kaitlin Burgess helped the College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team to wins over Salt Lake CC and No. 24 Snow College this past week, earning Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
Dut named SWAC Player of the Week for the third time
College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball point guard Deng Dut was named Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the third time this season.
Wyoming cowgirl signs with CSI Women’s Rodeo
The College of Southern Idaho women’s rodeo team welcomes Laney Acord from Meeteetse, Wyoming, to the team for the 2021-2022 season.