College of Southern Idaho Athletics sports updates

This week’s College of Southern Idaho Coaches Show will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Federal. Watch on the CSI Athletics Facebook page.
Because no fans are allowed in the CSI Gymnasium, all basketball games will be broadcast at scenicwestnetwork.com/csi.
Live stats will be available at athletics.csi.edu/sports/2009/11/9/WVB_1109095444.aspx?id=10.
Coca Cola Invitational Women’s Basketball Schedule
Thursday
1:30 p.m.—CSI Legends vs. Northwest College
5:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Community Christian College
Friday
1:30 p.m.—Community Christian vs. Central Wyoming
5:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Northwest College
Saturday
1:30 p.m.—Community Christian vs. Northwest College
5:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Central Wyoming
Physicians Immediate Care/ICCU Classic Men’s Basketball Schedule
Thursday
3:30 p.m.—CSI Legends vs. Northwest College
7:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Community Christian College
Friday
3:30 p.m.—Community Christian vs. Central Wyoming
7:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Northwest College
Saturday
3:30 p.m.—Community Christian vs. Northwest College
7:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Central Wyoming
Other weekend competitions
The CSI volleyball team travels to Prescott, Arizona, for the Dalton Overstreet Invitational this weekend. The Golden Eagles take on Yavapai College at 7 p.m. Thursday, Odessa College 11:30 a.m. Friday, Eastern Arizona College at 8 a.m. Saturday and Arizona Western College at 1 p.m. Saturday. There is no link currently available but they list that all games will be broadcast at goroughriders.com/index.aspx.
The CSI softball tean travels to Yuma, Arizona, for the Arizona Western Shootout this weekend. On Thursday, CSI plays Central Arizona at 3:30 p.m. and Arizona Western College at 6 p.m. On Friday, the Golden Eagles play Eastern Arizona at 1 p.m. and Yavapai College at 6 p.m. On Saturday, CSI takes on Yavapai College at 8 a.m. and Central Arizona at 10:30 a.m.
The only game that will be broadcast will be Thursday’s 6 p.m. game with Arizona Western. It will be live on the AWCMatadorAthletics Facebook page.
CSI baseball’s games with Trinidad State have been canceled. The Golden Eagles are attempting to find another team to play.
SWAC Player of the Week honors go to CSI’s Deng Dut
Sophomore Deng Dut led the 11th-ranked College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team to two wins this past weekend and was named the Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week.