College of Southern Idaho Athletics sports updates

7:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Community Christian College

Friday

3:30 p.m.—Community Christian vs. Central Wyoming

7:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Northwest College

Saturday

3:30 p.m.—Community Christian vs. Northwest College

7:30 p.m.—CSI vs. Central Wyoming

Other weekend competitions

The CSI volleyball team travels to Prescott, Arizona, for the Dalton Overstreet Invitational this weekend. The Golden Eagles take on Yavapai College at 7 p.m. Thursday, Odessa College 11:30 a.m. Friday, Eastern Arizona College at 8 a.m. Saturday and Arizona Western College at 1 p.m. Saturday. There is no link currently available but they list that all games will be broadcast at goroughriders.com/index.aspx.

The CSI softball tean travels to Yuma, Arizona, for the Arizona Western Shootout this weekend. On Thursday, CSI plays Central Arizona at 3:30 p.m. and Arizona Western College at 6 p.m. On Friday, the Golden Eagles play Eastern Arizona at 1 p.m. and Yavapai College at 6 p.m. On Saturday, CSI takes on Yavapai College at 8 a.m. and Central Arizona at 10:30 a.m.