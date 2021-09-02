College football is back! Idaho, Idaho State and C of I host home openers Saturday

BOISE — All four of the Gem State’s college football teams will be in action this week.

Boise State’s season opener at UCF kicks off at 5 p.m. MT on Thursday (ESPN), while Idaho, Idaho State and College of Idaho all play on Saturday.

Below is a look at the Idaho, Idaho State and College of Idaho football teams ahead of their home openers.

Note: Some teams have freshmen listed as returning starters. That is because those players started in 2020 and then received an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Idaho

Last year’s record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 Big Sky

Preseason poll: The Vandals were picked to finish eighth in both the coaches and media polls

Season opener: 2 p.m. MT Saturday vs. Simon Fraser in Moscow (ESPN+, SWX)

Home schedule: Simon Fraser (Sept. 4), Portland State (Oct. 9), Montana (Oct. 23), Northern Arizona (Oct. 30), Southern Utah (Nov. 6)