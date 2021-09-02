College football is back! Idaho, Idaho State and C of I host home openers Saturday

BOISE — All four of the Gem State’s college football teams will be in action this week.
Boise State’s season opener at UCF kicks off at 5 p.m. MT on Thursday (ESPN), while Idaho, Idaho State and College of Idaho all play on Saturday.
Below is a look at the Idaho, Idaho State and College of Idaho football teams ahead of their home openers.
Note: Some teams have freshmen listed as returning starters. That is because those players started in 2020 and then received an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho
Last year’s record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 Big Sky
Preseason poll: The Vandals were picked to finish eighth in both the coaches and media polls
Season opener: 2 p.m. MT Saturday vs. Simon Fraser in Moscow (ESPN+, SWX)
Home schedule: Simon Fraser (Sept. 4), Portland State (Oct. 9), Montana (Oct. 23), Northern Arizona (Oct. 30), Southern Utah (Nov. 6)
Returning starters on offense (11): OT Seth Carnahan, R-So.; OG Nate Azzopardi, Fr.; C Chad Bagwell, Jr.; OG Matt Faupusa, Jr.; OT Logan Floyd, Jr.; QB Mike Beaudry, Sr.; RB Nick Romano, So.; WR Cutrell Haywood, R-Jr.; WR Hayden Hatten, So; TE Connor Whitney, Jr.; FB Logan Kendall, Jr.
Returning starters on defense (10): LB Charles Akanno, R-Sr.; DL Nate DeGraw, R-Jr.; DL Rahsaan Crawford, R-Sr.; DL Kayode Rufai, R-Sr.; MLB Tre Walker, Jr.; OLB Fa’Avae Fa’Avae, R-Jr.; SS Jaxon Woodward, R-So.; FS Tyrese Dedmon, Sr.; CB Jalen Hoover, Sr.; CB Wyryor Noil, R-Jr.
Idaho State
Last year’s record: 2-4 overall, 2-4 Big Sky
Preseason poll: The Bengals were picked to finish ninth in both the coaches and media polls
Season opener: 1 p.m. Saturday vs. North Dakota in Pocatello
Home schedule: North Dakota (Sept. 4), Sacramento State (Sept. 25), UC Davis (Oct. 9), Weber State (Oct. 30), Idaho (Nov. 20)
Returning starters on offense (10): WR Xavier Guillory, Fr.; WR Jalen Henderson, Fr.; OT Jacob Angel, So.; OG Jake Wikerson, Jr.; C Terron Carey, So.; OG John Perko, So.; OT Tyler Clemons, Jr.; WR Tanner Conner, Sr.; QB Tyler Vander Waal, Jr.; RB Malakai Rango, So.
Returning starters on defense (10): DT Jake McGinnis, Fr.; DE Terrance Jones, Jr.; LB Conner Wills, So.; LB Kennon Smith, Sr.; LB Rasheed Williams, Sr.; LB Oshea Trujillo, Sr.; S Manase Time, Sr.; S Quantraill Morris-Walker, Fr.; CB Josh Alford, Fr.; CB Jayden Dawson, Jr.
College of Idaho
Last year’s record: 3-1 overall, 3-1 Frontier Conference
Preseason poll: The Yotes tied for second in the preseason Frontier poll and are ranked No. 19 in the Preseason NAIA Top 25.
Season opener: C of I defeated MSU-Northern 42-14 on Aug. 28 in Havre, Montana
Home opener: 1 p.m. Saturday vs. Rocky Mountain in Caldwell
Home schedule: Rocky Mountain (Sept. 4), Southern Oregon (Sept. 18), Carroll (Oct. 2), Montana Western (Oct. 23), Eastern Oregon (Nov. 6)
Returning starters on offense (10): QB Jacob Holcomb, Jr.; RB Nick Calzaretta, Sr.; WR Hunter Juarez, Sr.; WR Isaiah Veal, Jr.; TE Connor Gagain, Sr.; LT Nathan Metz, R.-Fr.; LG Tyler Barron, Fr.; C Braden Bale, Jr.; RG Camille Massaad, Jr.; RT Ryan Halford, Jr.
Returning starters on defense (10): DE Cole Schmidt, R-Fr.; DT Keagan McCoy, Sr.; NT Gino Allen, So.; DE Cade Flint, Jr.; LB Dylan Martinez, Jr.; CB Isaiah Abdul, Sr.; S Hayden Dondero, So.; S Taeson Hardin, Sr.; S Jacob Batubenga, Jr.; CB Dorian Hardin, Jr.