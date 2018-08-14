MOSCOW — Before the hiss of the final whistle on Monday morning at fall camp, Idaho football coach Paul Petrino announced to his group that they might have to do sprints — they’d be north-south scurries across the Kibbie Dome turf instead of Petrino’s ordinary east-west ones, though.
But if the stoic preseason All-American candidate Cade Coffey could knock in a field goal from about 40 yards out, they could all call it a day and hit the ice baths.
Just before, Coffey was pacing the sidelines, bearing the same poker face he generally has painted on before special teams segments of practice.
One could call it poise, but Coffey said he’s only wiping clean the slate of his mind.
“Every time, for every kick, I clear my mind,” said the sophomore, who last year took the reins as successor to three straight All-Americans (Austin Rehkow, Bobby Cowan, Trey Farquhar). “I don’t even know what I’m thinking, I just go out there with it cleared.”
It was a no-doubter — straight through the uprights. And after an en masse sigh of relief, Coffey’s teammates lauded him with a tandem shout of approval.
“I feel pretty consistent under 50,” Coffey said.
Whether it be punting to set up favorable field position or turning on the clutch in pivotal scoring situations, the Vandals can rely on the captain of the special teamers. And as UI inches closer to its Sept. 1 meeting with Fresno State, the situational drills expand, giving Coffey more chances to confirm it.
Hazardous punts out of the back of the end zone? Coffey consistently knocked them to the opposite 35-yard line. How about boots from within his own 20? The field gets flipped. And near midfield? The ball generally trickles out of play within the 10-yard line.
He said he’s put an emphasis on augmenting his leg in the weight room while also boosting facets such as his precision and hang time. It seems to be working.
“Man, (Cade’s) been strong. His punts have been unbelievable,” Petrino said.
Because so, Petrino said he’s hoping to line Noah Croninger up for kickoffs to take some of the pressure off Coffey, who partially gained his appreciation for booting because he lived in England with his family for six years.
“I’m a big soccer guy,” said Coffey, who donned a Paris Saint-Germain kit to practice once last week and was joined by long snapper Alex Boatman, who repped Everton. “... Man-U is my go-to for sure. It’s not even a question.”
Like the soccer-to-football changeover Coffey experienced, UI is beginning its own transition. Petrino’s been holding cards during team sets, which he said is a signal that they’re game-prepping.
“There’s one section every day where we’re working somebody, but now it’ll probably be more starters focusing in on Fresno (State),” Petrino said.
The layout of camp repeats itself. Monday represented “the end of install,” as Petrino called it, and this morning the Vandals will start it all again with “day-one install.” It’s an indoctrination technique, of sorts. To keep learning and relearning equates to an ingrained muscle-memory of the play calls and practice expectations — and it scrubs mental blunders, of course.
Assignment errors, offsides slips and low snaps have cropped up more than Petrino fancies. The “hustle” penalties — like an unintentionally illegal block, for example — aren’t as much an issue.
“You can’t beat yourself You can’t have pre-snap penalties, you can’t have bad snaps, and you can’t have jumping offsides on defense. That stuff’s got to stop.”
But overall, Petrino’s been satisfied with segment No. 1 of fall camp. Before practices began, he smirked when asked about the prevalence of position battles, and now they’re playing out. The quarterbacks are about as back-and-forth as can be, numerous wide receivers are emerging, the defense is rotating notable youth, and relative unknowns seem to make cases for playing time daily.
Plus, he’s getting the chance to experiment with his new-look offense. On Sunday and Monday, the Vandals set entire portions aside for empty sets — which haven’t been entirely commonplace — as well as run-pass options and zone reads.
Petrino seemed to like what he saw.
NOTES
Former UI 1,000-yard rusher Aaron Duckworth has been helping out over the course of fall camp. He’s currently a student-assistant with the team while he finishes out his remaining credits to graduate.
Colton Richardson participated Monday, and both he and Mason Petrino had fine mornings. They each attempted a fair share of 40-yard balls, and each saw moderate success. A near-50-yard Richardson pass to DJ Lee on a post route was perhaps the day’s most notable play.
UI has been at least slightly game-prepping since the start of camp. Early on, specific sections of certain days were tailored to particular opponents. Now the first-team units—which aren’t entirely cemented—will start to look forward to Fresno State.
It looks to be a battle between David Ungerer and Michael Noil for who will be the primary kick returner.
QUOTES
Cade Coffey on his preseason All-American nominations:
“It kind of fires me up. I know what I can be and it just makes me want to work hard every day, trying to be the best. But to get the end-of-season All-American is really all that matters.”
Paul Petrino on Saturday’s scrimmage:
“There were really positives on both sides of the ball. I thought on offense, that was probably the most big plays we’ve ever had in a scrimmage, maybe since I’ve been here. A lot of big plays, a lot of long touchdowns. The D-line made a lot of plays and got after us at times, so it was kind of up and down. That’s kind of what you want as a head coach. I thought both sides of the ball played really physical and tough. Probably the biggest thing was there were too many big plays. On defense too — too many big sacks or tackles for loss. Both sides of the ball gotta eliminate the big plays.”
Petrino on the abundance of wide receivers used:
“The more of them that are playing good and can make plays, the better. For years, when I was a coordinator and receivers coach, I always used to say ‘Fall camp, survival of the fittest.’ Usually who can make it through it, who can keep making plays, that’s who’s going to make plays the first couple games of the year. Some guys get banged up or some guys mentally aren’t tough enough to keep going all the time.”
Petrino on using his three two-way players:
“A lot of it I’d say, it’d be one package, that I can use Kaden (Elliss) and Conner (Whitney) on. Then Jack (Bamis) is kind of a first- and second-down guy on offense and a third-down guy on defense. It’s kind of what his specialty is.”
