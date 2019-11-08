CSI’s teams experienced their shares of high and low moments Friday. The volleyball team saw its season end in the Region 18 tournament while the men’s basketball team won on a 60-foot buzzer-beater.
In volleyball, the Golden Eagles beat Southern Nevada in three sets, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22. Alyssa Curtis had 13 kills and three blocks, Kylie Baumert had 20 digs, and Sean Garvin finished with 14 assists and 10 digs.
They then moved on to face Utah State Eastern, where they lost in five sets, 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-7. Taylor Burnham led with 18 kills, Payton Spoja and Hannah Karrasch had 13 kills, with Karrasch adding six blocks, and Garvin had 32 assists and 17 digs. Kylie Baumert finished with 32 digs.
CSI ended the year with a record of 17-13.
You have free articles remaining.
Four Golden Eagles made the all-region team. Baumert was named libero of the year on the first team, Letarona Mose and Taylor Burnham were named to the second team, and Payton Spoja earned third-team honors.
The men’s basketball team, meanwhile, came away with the most thrilling of wins over Western Nebraska Community College in the Salt Lake Invitational. With the game tied at 57 and time running down, CSI forced a missed shot. Kendall McHugh launched a 60-foot desperation heave at the buzzer, and it banked in for the win.
Mike Hood led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, including three three-pointers, McHugh added 11, and Stevie Smith scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished two assists. Deng Dut finished with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.
The win improved CSI’s record to 2-1 on the year, and they will continue play in the invitational at 3 p.m. Saturday against Casper College.
