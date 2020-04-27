Burley's hard-nosed Watterson to join Eastern Oregon baseball team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BURLEY — Easton Watterson is the kind of ballplayer who’ll run through a brick wall to help his team. Or, at least, he’ll try.

His longtime coach on the Burley High School and American Legion teams, Devin Kunz, remembers when Watterson was catching a game against Wood River at the College of Southern Idaho baseball field. The CSI backstop is — unlike most high school backstops — brick.

Watterson was chasing a pop up in foul ground. He laid out to make the catch — and dove headfirst into the wall. He suffered a concussion and had to come out of the game.

“I mean, we thought he’d died,” Kunz said. “He’s just willing to do anything to get an out.”

Now Watterson, who has spent the last two years as an outfielder for Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario, Oregon, will be taking his hard-nosed style of play to Eastern Oregon. The Mountaineers haven’t had a baseball team for eight years, but this coming spring they’re bringing baseball back and will be competing in the Cascade Conference, which is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

“I’m really excited to go there,” Watterson said.