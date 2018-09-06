Bruce Lee once said, “The key to immortality is first living a life worth remembering.” This sentiment is as true in football as it is in life. The trick is, no one remembers the unremarkable. No one tells stories of the expected ending. There are no monuments for the status quo.
Being spoken of among legends has to be earned. This status is reserved for men who don’t have to be presented with an opportunity but instead grab it and hold onto it. Who have the audacity to believe that they alone control their destiny.
This year, this team, this moment is Bryan Harsin’s chance at immortality.
Will he have more in the future? Possibly. But there can be no debate that he has one now, and it may be the best chance he ever gets.
What the Boise State University football team did to Troy last on Saturday was no fluke. The Broncos traveled cross-country, week one, in the humidity (yes, the humidity) and absolutely destroyed the Trojans, who are going to end up being a pretty good football team before the year is over.
After the game, Troy head coach Neal Brown said Boise State "was probably the best team we have played since Clemson in 2016." That 2016 Clemson team beat Alabama for the national title. High, but deserving, praise for this year’s Boise State squad.
Am I saying BSU is heading to the national title game this year? No. But if there was ever a Group of Five team that could kick down the door to the College Football Playoff, it might be this collection of players and coaches (sorry UCF).
Think about it — when will Harsin ever have it this good again?
A four-year starter at quarterback in Brett Rypien, both offensive and defensive coordinators hitting their stride, with an embarrassment of skill position players at their disposal. This is the year. Now is the time.
Yes, going undefeated is hard. Everyone has an off night, it’s only human nature. But those are excuses that legends don’t have the luxury of using.
Now, there is no shame in going 10-2, winning the Mountain West title, and destroying some Pac-12 team (probably Oregon... again) in the Las Vegas Bowl. You’re never going to get run out of town, you’ll always have a job, and you can hold your head up high with a job done well.
But if you want to be mentioned with the Chris Petersens and the Lyle Smiths, then you can’t settle for the standard expectations. You have to go beyond. If Harsin’s goal is to have his name be chiseled into the Boise State history books forever, then he must shove his chips into the middle of the table and go all-in this year.
Do what has to be done. Do what is required of greatness, whether that be running up the score on an opponent to prove your dominance to those watching, or willing your team to a victory on a night they don’t deserve it. These are the types of actions that separate the good from the great.
Bryan Harsin has never struck me as a man who is comfortable achieving any less than what is possible for himself. And this year, more is possible than ever before. It’s right there in front of him, it just depends on how bad he wants it.
Is he okay with just being a good coach at a strong program, or does he have what it takes to do something remarkable, something they tell stories about and build monuments to? In other words: does he have what it takes to become immortal?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.