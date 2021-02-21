With road sweep of Utah State, Boise State women lock in eighth straight winning season

No matter what happens from here on out, the Boise State women’s basketball team has locked up its eighth consecutive winning season.

Despite a freshman-heavy roster, the Broncos completed their first road sweep of the season with an 81-72 victory over Utah State on Saturday at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah.

“One of the goals coming down here was it was our last chance to win two on the road,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell told Chris Lewis in a postgame radio interview on 1350 AM. “We hadn’t done that all year, so I was glad that we did it.”

Boise State has scored 81 points or more in three of its last four games to improve to 12-7 overall and 9-7 in Mountain West play. The Broncos are also beginning to find their touch from 3-point range, highlighted by true freshman Anna Ostlie’s 8-for-18 performance against the Aggies (4-15, 2-12 MW).

Ostlie missed the Broncos’ first four games of the season while completing her recovery from a torn ACL she sustained her senior year in high school. She scored 12 points in each game at Utah State with identical 4-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

“Having Anna back more healthy than she’s been all year, that’s really helped, too,” Presnell said.