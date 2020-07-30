With no more hope of saving the program, Boise State baseball players are on the move

When the spring season was canceled March 12 thanks to the spread of COVID-19, Arizona State was second in the Pac-12 with a 13-4 record. Washington was fifth at 9-6, Oregon was 8-7 and Utah was 6-7.

Arizona State finished the 2019 season fifth in the conference with a 38-19 record. Washington was eighth at 28-25, the Ducks (27-29) were ninth and the Utes (16-33) were 10th.

Three former Broncos will also continue as teammates at Cal Poly.

First baseman Joe Yorke was the first Boise State player to commit elsewhere, announcing July 3 that he was heading home to join the Mustangs. The Campbell, California, native will be joined by pitcher Travis Weston and outfielder Reagan Doss.

Doss said with the transfer portal full of players and many teams having already set their rosters, he felt like he had to pounce on the first opportunity that came along.

“It’s tough to find a school that didn’t already have too many guys or was out of scholarship money,” Doss said by phone on Monday. “They have an excellent coaching staff and a great reputation, and the culture around the team is great from everything I’ve heard.”