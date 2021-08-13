Will mask mandate affect Boise State football games? Also, pass rusher back at practice

BOISE — Fans will be required to wear masks during Boise State football games at Albertsons Stadium this fall, but as of now, the plan to admit up-to-capacity crowds has not changed, according to Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey.

“We have been preparing for a full-capacity Albertsons Stadium for months, but have also been up front about being able to adjust if necessary,” Dickey said in a statement.

“Having already been through a season of fluidity in dealing with COVID-19, we will be prepared for whatever guidelines and parameters are established by the appropriate health authorities for all home events. We look forward to welcoming Bronco Nation back to Albertsons Stadium for the 2021 season.”

On Wednesday, Boise State announced that it will join the rest of the four-year research colleges and universities in Idaho and require masks be worn indoors and in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Albertsons Stadium packed with anywhere close to the more than 36,000 fans it can seat would qualify as a crowded outdoor space.

The Broncos’ home opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 10, against UTEP.