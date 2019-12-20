WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball
With the prospect of its first 13-win season since 2009 and a bowl victory over a Power Five opponent, Boise State isn’t going to be lacking in motivation, but the offensive line has a little extra incentive to open running lanes Saturday.
True freshman running back George Holani is 21 yards shy of making it 11 straight seasons at Boise State with a 1,000-yard rusher, and the offensive linemen don’t take that lightly.
“It’s definitely something we’ve discussed, and we’re going to try to achieve that on Saturday,” left tackle Ezra Cleveland said Thursday. “He’s going to get it.”
The Huskies have been stout against the run this year. They’re giving up 130.4 yards a game, which ranks No. 5 in the Pac-12 and No. 31 in the country. Washington held two of its past three opponents — Oregon State and Washington State — to fewer than 100.
Edge: Push
When the Broncos pass the ball
Boise State’s wide receivers have consistently carried the team this season. Whether it’s John Hightower outrunning the defense, Khalil Shakir or CT Thomas coming up with clutch catches or veterans like Akilian Butler and Octavius Evans coming up with a big grab, the Broncos have no shortage of playmakers at the position.
Hightower leads the team with 923 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and Shakir has 10 total touchdowns on the year (6 receiving, 3 rushing, 1 passing).
The thing is, Washington isn’t exactly lacking playmakers in the secondary. The Huskies are giving up 225.1 passing yards a game, which ranks No. 2 in the Pac-12, and they’re holding opposing quarterbacks to a 122.07 rating, which ranks No. 33 in the country.
Even with three true freshmen seeing starting snaps, the Huskies’ secondary held its own against Washington State’s pass-happy offense and NFL-bound quarterbacks, such as Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Junior safety Elijah Molden leads the team with 70 tackles, and he’s tied with freshman cornerback Cameron Williams with a team-high three interceptions.
“This is a great opportunity for us to show what we can do, and we receivers know it’s our job to get downfield and make plays,” Hightower said. “I’m excited to get out there. it’s going to be a great game.”
Of course, whoever starts at quarterback for Boise State will have an impact on the team’s success through the air. Senior Jaylon Henderson has started the past four games — all wins — and shown flashes of a strong, accurate arm, but his best contributions of late have been made with his legs. True freshman Hank Bachmeier is the best pure passer on the team, but he hasn’t played since Nov. 2 at San Jose State.
When asked Tuesday if he thought Bachmeier and sophomore Chase Cord would play Saturday, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin responded, “Yes, 100 percent.” Cord hasn’t played since he started an overtime win Nov. 9 against Wyoming.
Edge: Push
When the Huskies run the ball
Boise State hasn’t been gashed on the ground very often this season. The Broncos are giving up 112.3 yards a game, which ranks No. 4 in the Mountain West and No. 19 in the nation. Aside from a 38-yard run, the Broncos held Florida State running back Cam Akers in check in the season opener. Since then, they held four opponents to fewer than 100 rushing yards, including 59 against San Jose State.
In the Mountain West championship game, they held Hawaii to 79 yards.
“We always go into a game with a goal to stop the run, especially in a game like this,” Boise State defensive lineman Chase Hatada said. “They have a talented runner and a good offensive line, so it’s going to be a great challenge.”
Washington returned four starting offensive linemen this fall, led by four-year starting center Nick Harris — a first-team All-Pac-12 pick. The Huskies won’t have their top lineman, left tackle Trey Adams, who opted to skip the bowl game in preparation for the NFL Draft, but they flipped 6-7, 313-pound veteran tackle Jared Hilbers from right to left and replaced him with 6-6, 326-pound sophomore Henry Bainivalu.
That line is blocking for junior running back Salvon Ahmed, who is averaging 90.9 yards a game, hit 1,000 rushing yards on the nose this season and leads the Huskies with nine rushing touchdowns.
Edge: Boise State
When the Huskies pass the ball
The Huskies’ passing game took a big hit as soon as the Las Vegas Bowl matchup was announced when Hunter Bryant — one of the top receiving tight ends in the country — announced he would skip the bowl game in preparation for the NFL Draft.
Bryant leads Washington with 825 receiving yards and a 68.8-yard average per game. With him out of the picture, senior wide receiver Aaron Fuller (54 catches, 673 yards, six TDs) will have to pick up the slack. But Bryant didn’t just give the Huskies a deep threat. He gave them a physical presence.
“We have some guys out there with experience and plenty of ability, but it’s going to take more than one guy to replace that kind of production,” Washington coach Chris Petersen told the media Tuesday.
The Broncos’ defense wasn’t snagging many interceptions early in the year, but that changed late. Boise State has produced five in the past three games, including one by safety Kekoa Nawahine in the end zone in the Mountain West title game against Hawaii and a pick-six by cornerback Jalen Walker at Utah State.
Edge: Boise State
Special teams
Washington kicker Peyton Henry is 18-of-20 on field goals with a long of 49 yards, and punter Joel Whitford averages 44.8 yards per punt with seven covering more than 50 yards. Wide receiver Sean McGrew averages 25.3 yards per return and Ahmed is averaging 23.2. Fuller handles the punt returns and averages 12.4 yards with one returned for a touchdown.
Boise State’s Eric Sachse is 14-of-17 with a long of 41 yards, and punter Joel Velazquez averages 39.6 yards per boot. Hightower averages 25.4 yards per kick return, and Avery Williams is the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year after returning two punts for touchdowns, and blocking a punt and an extra point.
Edge: Push
