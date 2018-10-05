WHO HAS THE EDGE?
When the Broncos run the ball
Boise State has been inconsistent at best, averaging 102 yards per game outside of UConn’s atrocious defense. Though the Broncos ran decently well late at Wyoming, they have struggled to give their backs much room, with them often getting hit at or behind the line.
If the Broncos can run the ball Saturday, it would be a massive step forward —the Aztecs are No. 2 in the nation in rush defense, allowing just 64.5 yards per game (2.1 yards per carry). Stanford’s Bryce Love had just 29 yards on 18 carries against them.
“They’re aggressive and they want to stop the run, that’s part of their mentality,” Boise State offensive coordinator Zak Hill said. “Good athletes, they’re physical and they fly around. They plug gaps and their scheme is good.”
Advantage: San Diego State
When the Broncos pass the ball
Boise State has been nothing short of excellent in the pass game, with five receivers having 12 or more receptions and averaging 362 yards per game through the air. The line, outside of a brutal game at Oklahaom State, has protected QB Brett Rypien well.
On the other side, San Diego State has not been stout against the pass — the Aztecs yield 272.5 yards per game (109th) and have allowed 10 passes of 30 yards or more. Their eight sacks are decent, but not the havoc San Diego State usually creates.
“We’ve got a pretty good defensive front, but we don’t have a dominant defensive front,” San Diego State coach Rocky Long said. “So our DBs are suffering the same problems as every other secondary in the country.”
Advantage: Boise State
When the Aztecs run the ball
San Diego State is routinely among the best in the nation on the ground, 11th-best since 2015. The Aztecs are 47th with 198.3 yards rushing per game. Losing Juwan Washington (collarbone) and his home-run ability hurts, but SDSU always finds capable backs.
Though Boise State has allowed back-to-back 100-yard rushers the last two games, it has come via a long run in both. The Broncos still rank 40th in rush defense (125.8 ypg), and they did an excellent job last season at San Diego State, allowing 83 yards rushing.
“San Diego State’s going to run the ball, run the ball, they’re going to run the ball and they’re going to run the ball,” Boise State defensive lineman Chase Hatada said. “Just knowing it isn’t the only part, we’ve got to get our stuff together, get ready to roll.”
Advantage: Push
When the Aztecs pass the ball
It is no secret San Diego State uses the pass as a secondary weapon, rushing nearly twice as much as it passes (177-89). It’s usually all about efficiency for the Aztecs, but they’ve completed 57.3 percent of passes this season with no completions over 30 yards.
Boise State usually tees off on teams that aren’t much of a passing threat, and the Aztecs have allowed 12 sacks, a combination the Broncos have to love. Without an interception since early Sept. 8, if the run is bottled up, the Broncos can take chances at turnovers.
“Definitely one thing we looked at this week is winning turnovers, so it’s important we’re plus-1,” sophomore nickel Kekaula Kaniho said.
Advantage: Boise State
Special teams
Boise State has hardly been the picture of consistency, from the horrific showing at Oklahoma State, to Wyoming, where the Broncos blocked a punt and recovered a bad snap but also missed a field goal and had four return penalties.
Special teams made a big difference in last year’s meeting, with Boise State’s Avery Williams scoring on a punt return. Williams has not returned a punt since Sept. 1. The Aztecs’ John Baron II is one of the nation’s best, 8-of-9 on field goals. Neither team has a big return yet, but both are fully capable.
“Special teams, they’re always excellent in that area,” Harsin said of the Aztecs.
Advantage: San Diego State
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BOISE STATE
Brett Rypien, QB
The plaudits have come in for the senior from all angles — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said, “When you have somebody like that, boy, really enjoy him, because they don’t come along very often.” Rypien is 14th nationally in pass efficiency (171.6) and has yet to thrown an INT.
“I think he’s smart; he’s very accurate with the football,” Long said. “But I think he reads coverages better than most of the quarterbacks we play against. He’s the best quarterback we’ve played against to this point.”
Tyson Maeva, LB
He didn’t play in the home opener but the junior posted a huge game against Wyoming with 10 tackles (two for loss) with a sack. The starter in the middle, a San Diego native, could be very active against a run-heavy Aztecs squad.
“Tyson was productive last game, he has a tackle on special teams ... in the run game, the pass game, in the screen game on the perimeter as well, he was active in a lot of phases,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said.
Chase Hatada, DT/DE
Boise State has relied on players like the 6-foot-3, 253-pound junior in recent years, the likes of Sam McCaskill and Tyler Horn had to play end and tackle. Hatada has seen plenty of work with David Moa’s calf injury, with eight tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
“I was playing end at the beginning of the year. With David going down ... think I’m doing a decent job right now,” Hatada said, adding, “(McCaskill) was a really good guy to learn from, he was a good mentor for me.”
SAN DIEGO STATE
Chase Jasmin, RB
Set to make his first start Saturday, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound sophomore has played well when pressed into duty, rushing for 206 yards on 35 carries the last two weeks. Starter Juwan Washington has a broken collarbone, and Jasmin said playing behind him, and Rashaad Penny last season, has helped prepare him.
“It’s not that tough when you’re watching such great running backs make plays and help our team win,” Jasmin said. “... Being patient wasn’t a problem and I’m just happy I got the opportunity.”
Ryan Agnew, QB
A redshirt junior, he has started the last two games as Christian Chapman has sat with an MCL sprain. A 6-0, 190-pound junior, Agnew is 35-of-63 passing for 464 yards with three TDs and three INTs. He’s also rushed for 75 yards, a long of 22.
“Ryan’s been around for a long time,” Long said. “He’s a good athlete and a smart guy. He’s prepared himself every week to be the starter and now he gets to be the starter. ... He’s plenty gifted enough as an athlete and he’s smart enough to have a very good game.”
Kyahva Tezino, LB
The Aztecs’ leading tackler with 32, he also is tops with two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. The junior (6-0, 230) anchors the middle, a spot he earned last season with five games remaining, making 57 tackles and six tackles for loss once stepping into a starting role.
“Last year, he hadn’t started around here and we had some injuries, so we put him in the game and it made us all look bad because he should have been playing all along,” Long said. “He’s having a great year so far.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.