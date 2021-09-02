UCF 36, Boise State 31; Knights tie largest comeback win in school history

ORLANDO, FLORIDA — The Boise State football team opened the Andy Avalos era Thursday night with a lightning delay, a fast start and an ugly second half — losing 36-31 at UCF.

The Broncos led 21-0 in the second quarter but only scored once in the second half as Avalos made his debut as head coach. The Knights outgained the Broncos 573-302.

The game was delayed for nearly three hours because of weather. About an hour before kickoff, lightning struck within 8 miles of the Bounce House in Orlando, forcing the stadium to be cleared. The game was scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Mountain but didn’t kick off till 7:45 p.m.

Follow along with our live scoring summary, news and notes, and breaking news:

Scoring summary

First quarter

BSU — Tyric LeBeauf 100-yard interception return (Jonah Dalmas kick), 9:58. Key plays: UCF was moving the ball quickly on its opening drive, getting down to the BSU 8-yard line on a 23-yard scramble from quarterback Dillon Gabriel. But the very next play, LeBeauf jumped the rout and grabbed an interception to switch the momentum. Boise State 7, UCF 0