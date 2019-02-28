After producing thousands of yards and hundreds of points for the Boise State football offense, former Bronco stars Alexander Mattison and Brett Rypien will get to show their talents firsthand to the NFL this week.
Both are in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine, an opportunity to impress in workouts and get in front of the league’s decision-makers before April’s draft.
Mattison, who was measured at 5-foot-10 (and 5/8s), 221 pounds on Wednesday, will meet with the media and do the bench press Thursday. He will take part in on-field workouts with the other running backs Friday, including the 40-yard dash.
“I didn’t get to run the 40 last year in (offseason training) because I was coming off ankle surgery, so I’m looking forward to it,” Mattison said last month. “I know there are questions about my top-end speed, so running around a 4.5 (second time) or in the 4.4s would be big.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein rates Mattison as someone with “a chance to become an NFL starter,” and that “Mattison is a jack-of-all-trades backup with the ability to step into a heavy-duty role if called upon.” Showing speed and agility could go a long way.
Rypien will do the bench press Friday before on-field drills Saturday. His size, or lack thereof, won’t turn heads, and he likely won’t run a Michael Vick-like 40, but his interviews and throws will be vital. Zierlein said Rypien’s “football intelligence, accuracy and consistency” will help him toward landing a roster spot.
With the smaller size (6-1 5/8, 210 pounds), arm strength has been a question mark, but Rypien said before the Shrine Game last month it has been an area of focus.
“I’ve been working to prove I can make all the throws, hit those passes in the 20-to-25-yard window,” Rypien said.
Zierlein’s NFL comparison for Rypien is 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens, who started the season third string, then started eight games because of injuries. Rypien is trying to become the first Boise State quarterback drafted since 1975, when it lasted 17 rounds. The last 11 Boise State players invited to the combine were drafted.
On-field workouts are televised live on NFL Network, beginning at 7 a.m. daily.
▪ Also at the combine is USC linebacker Porter Gustin, who lived in Emmett until his junior year. His last two seasons with the Trojans were marred by injuries, but when healthy, he’s been very productive. His on-field drills will be Sunday.
RECENT BOISE STATE BRONCOS AT NFL COMBINE
2018: Leighton Vander Esch, LB; Cedrick Wilson, WR
2017: Jeremy McNichols, RB; Tanner Vallejo, LB
2016: Kamalei Correa, LB; Darian Thompson, S; Rees Odhiambo, OL
2015: Jay Ajayi, RB
2014: Matt Paradis, OL; DeMarcus Lawrence, DE; Charles Leno Jr., OL
