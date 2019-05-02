BOISE — The Boise State football team’s 2019 schedule is finally getting some details.
Tentative dates for most of the Broncos’ games were announced in February, but the Mountain West’s television slate was not set until Thursday.
Marshall announced in late February that Boise State’s home opener against the Thundering Herd would move up one day to Friday, Sept. 6. Two other games were moved up a day on Thursday — the Broncos will host Air Force on Friday, Sept. 20, and play at Colorado State on Friday, Nov. 29, to conclude the regular season.
Moving the Colorado State game up a day presents a difficult finish to the season, as Boise State’s final two games of the regular season are road games, six days apart. The Broncos also play at Utah State on Nov. 23.
All dates and TV networks are set, except for the Aug. 31 opener against Florida State and Oct. 19 at BYU.
Kickoff times for Mountain West road games are set, but only two home game times are known — 7 p.m. against Marshall and Air Force on the Friday night games.
UPDATED BOISE STATE 2019 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. Florida State in Jacksonville
Friday, Sept. 6: vs. Marshall, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Portland State, TBA (ESPN Networks)
Friday, Sept. 20: vs. Air Force, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Oct. 5: at UNLV, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Oct. 12: vs. Hawaii, TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Oct. 19: at BYU
Saturday, Nov. 2: at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Wyoming, TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov 16: vs. New Mexico, TBA (ESPN Networks)
Saturday, Nov. 23: at Utah State, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Friday, Nov. 29: at Colorado State, 1:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
