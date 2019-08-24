BOISE — Boise State true freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier led the first-team offense as the Broncos practiced in front of fans Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos haven’t named a starting quarterback for the season opener Aug. 31 against Florida State in Jacksonville, Florida. Coach Bryan Harsin is scheduled to meet with the media after practice.
Bachmeier has been competing with redshirt sophomore Chase Cord and senior Jaylon Henderson for the starting job.
Bachmeier joined the Broncos in January, graduating from high school a semester early. He impressed coaches with his commitment through the spring and summer, earning a spot in the veterans practice the first four days of fall camp when the roster was split.
Bachmeier had a “girl back home” who would quiz him about the playbook on the phone, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Zak Hill said before camp.
“You can see the urgency was there,” Hill said.
Bachmeier’s preparation also has impressed teammates, wide receiver Khalil Shakir said.
“You don’t really see him freak out too much,” Shakir said earlier this week. “He’s a smart kid.”
In four seasons at Murrieta (Calif.) Valley High, the 6-foot-1, 202-pounder threw for 13,150 yards and rushed for 2,190. He had 156 touchdown passes to 30 interceptions and rushed for 32 more scores.
Bachmeier committed to Boise State in May of 2018 and officially signed in December of that year, turning down offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Colorado, California and Washington State before choosing Boise State.
He was ranked as the No. 6 pro-style passers in the nation by 247Sports.com.
NOTES: Walk-on kicker Eric Sachse was placed on scholarship after an impressive fall camp. ... Redshirt sophomore long snapper Daniel Cantrell of Bishop Kelly High also was put on scholarship.
