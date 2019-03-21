Former Boise State star and current Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford was involved in a fight at a Florida bar on March 15, according to a report from TMZ.
TMZ, which obtained a video of Crawford fighting security inside the Coyote Ugly Saloon in Panama City Beach, Florida, also spoke with witnesses at the scene who said Crawford continued to fight responding officers outside the bar.
According to TMZ, “The fight was epic — in a bad way — multiple people suffered bloody injuries, including bar staff. One employee suffered a broken foot in the melee.”
Though Crawford was not mentioned by name in the police report, witnesses were “adamant” that the former Bronco star, “bull rushed his way through two cops and aggressively put his hands on TWO officers who were in the process of handcuffing one of the alleged combatants. Multiple cops swarmed Crawford and restrained him — while pushing him away from the arrest scene,” TMZ reported.
Crawford was not arrested and has not been charged, TMZ said.
Crawford, 29, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He played in and started 15 games for the Cowboys in 2018, recording 5.5 sacks and 34 total tackles. Crawford was also a team captain for the Cowboys last season.
Prior to his NFL career, Crawford played two seasons at Boise State, totaling 13.5 sacks from 2010-11.
