This transfer wide receiver is already right at home at Boise State. Recognize the name?

Dirk Koetter was the head coach at Boise State from 1998 to 2000, and he compiled a 26-10 record while helping to kick-start the Broncos’ reputation as a well-respected college football program.

After Arizona State, he went on to serve stints as the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he was the Buccaneers’ head coach from 2016 to 2018. He also made two stops as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator, the second of which came to an end in January when he announced he was retiring.

No matter what city the family was living in, Davis said his father always had a fondness for Boise and the first college program to give him a shot as a head coach.

“This was kind of his first break, and you’re never prepared for what being a first-time head coach is going to be like,” Davis Koetter said. “You’re never prepared for when you’re the head coach and everybody is looking to you for answers.”

After growing up on the sidelines with his father, it should come as no surprise that Davis wants to join the profession when his playing days are done. In fact, his future career path played a role in convincing him to join the Broncos.