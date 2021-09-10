This Idaho-raised Boise State defender (and blocker) found his ‘why’ via personal tragedy

Bigger, stronger, faster Matlock becomes BSU leader

Matlock won’t be the only Idaho native on the field Friday, but he’ll play a larger role than most of the local recruits.

That’s especially true since Boise State defensive line coach Frank Maile said Tuesday that former Utah transfer Jackson Cravens is the starter at nose tackle — not senior Scale Igiehon. No reason was given for Igiehon’s absence in the first half at UCF, but he didn’t play until the third quarter and finished with just one tackle.

“Our guys are going to compete, and the best players are going to play,” Boise State co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson said. “(Igiehon) is a really good football player, and when he’s doing what he should be doing and playing with good fundamentals and technique, he’s one of the best. I’m excited to see him keep growing in that.”

Without Igiehon on the field, Matlock is the most experienced player on the defensive line, and the rest of the unit looks to him as its vocal and emotional leader.

Fortunately, he’s been preparing to assume a larger role. Matlock started all seven of Boise State’s games last season — finishing with 22 tackles and two sacks — and he put on 13 pounds since last fall.