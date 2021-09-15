Thinking about getting COVID-19 vaccine? Boise State will reward football fans who do

BOISE — As it prepares to welcome more than 30,000 football fans into Albertsons Stadium for the second week in a row, Boise State is doing its best to convince them to follow COVID-19 protocols and recommendations from health officials — and to improve Idaho’s poor vaccination numbers.

Masks will be required in the stadium again when the Broncos host Oklahoma State on Saturday (7 p.m., FS1), and Boise State will reward fans for wearing face coverings and for getting vaccinated, according to a letter the university sent to season-ticket holders this week.

On-site vaccination tents will be open outside the stadium before kickoff, and fans who get a shot will be entered into a drawing to win one of several prizes. Fans with tickets to the game who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can also enter the drawing by filling out this online form.

Idaho’s complete vaccination rate among those eligible is barely more than 50%, putting the state near the bottom of national rankings.

Boise State will also have a “street team” patrolling the stadium and awarding fans prizes for wearing masks. Those include concession vouchers, autographed footballs, season tickets for future football and basketball seasons, and gift cards to the Bronco Shop.