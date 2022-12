The sights, sounds and smells of a Boise State tailgate party

Thousands of Boise State fans on Saturday descended upon Albertsons Stadium to witness Fresno State take on Boise State in the Mountain West Conference Championship, but in the meantime there was tailgating to do.

Fan Craig Osborne busily served up "Fireball Philly" sandwiches while across the way 9-year-olds Colton Bridges and Luke Vuoso played catch.

Further along in the tailgating festivities, Masyn Nydegger, 10, was found sipping on hot cocoa with friends and family while waiting for the game to start.