The Mountain West preseason men’s basketball poll is out. Where did Boise State land?

BOISE — The Mountain West released its preseason men’s basketball poll Wednesday morning ahead of the league’s virtual media days.

While teams weighed whether to be flattered or offended by their ranking, Boise State landed somewhere in between. Well, fourth, to be exact.

The Broncos received 147 points and no first-place votes in a vote of select media members who cover the league.

Colorado State was picked to win the conference for the first time in league history, receiving 11 first-place votes and 207 points. The Rams return all five starters from last year’s team, including all-Mountain West picks David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens.

San Diego State was predicted to finish second with 201 points and seven first-place votes, while Nevada was chosen third with 189 points and the remaining two first-place votes.

Boise State welcomes back 12 players from last year’s team, including five Broncos who started three or more games — Marcus Shaver Jr., Devonaire Doutrive, Emmanuel Akot, Abu Kigab and Mladen Armus.