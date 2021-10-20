The Mountain West preseason men’s basketball poll is out. Where did Boise State land?

BOISE — The Mountain West released its preseason men’s basketball poll Wednesday morning ahead of the league’s virtual media days.
While teams weighed whether to be flattered or offended by their ranking, Boise State landed somewhere in between. Well, fourth, to be exact.
The Broncos received 147 points and no first-place votes in a vote of select media members who cover the league.
Colorado State was picked to win the conference for the first time in league history, receiving 11 first-place votes and 207 points. The Rams return all five starters from last year’s team, including all-Mountain West picks David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens.
San Diego State was predicted to finish second with 201 points and seven first-place votes, while Nevada was chosen third with 189 points and the remaining two first-place votes.
Boise State welcomes back 12 players from last year’s team, including five Broncos who started three or more games — Marcus Shaver Jr., Devonaire Doutrive, Emmanuel Akot, Abu Kigab and Mladen Armus.
Kigab, who accepted the NCAA’s offer of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, is the Broncos’ top returning scorer at 11.8 points per game. He started the Broncos’ first 25 games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery in Boise State’s final conference game of the regular season.
Shaver averaged 10.6 points per game a year ago and was the Broncos’ top threat behind the 3-point line by percentage (39.8%). Akot has the most assists among returners (63) and Armus averaged a team-best 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
Boise State finished 19-9 overall last season, with a mark of 14-6 in league play, good enough for fourth place in the regular season.
Boise State coach Leon Rice and Kigab are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. Thursday during Day 2 of media days.
Nevada junior Grant Sherfield was voted Mountain West Preseason Player of the Year, while San Diego State senior Matt Bradley was named preseason newcomer of the year, and UNLV rookie Keshon Gilbert garnered preseason freshman of the year honors.
Joining Sherfield on the preseason All-MW team are Colorado State’s Roddy and Stevens, Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson and UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton. 2021-22
Preseason Mountain West Poll
(First-place votes in parentheses)
1. Colorado State (11), 207
2. San Diego State (7), 201
3. Nevada (2), 189
4. Boise State, 147
5. Utah State, 127