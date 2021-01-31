The latest addition to Boise State coach Andy Avalos’ staff comes from ‘Last Chance U’

The latest addition to Boise State football coach Andy Avalos’ staff is well known to viewers of the Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U.”

Former Independence Community College head coach Kiyoshi Harris has joined the staff as director of player personnel and recruiting. Boise State has yet to announce the hire, but Harris confirmed the move over the weekend.

On Saturday, he updated his Twitter bio to reflect his new role and posted a photo of the Broncos’ logo painted on the blue turf in Albertsons Stadium on Instagram with the caption “To New Beginnings!”

Harris was an assistant at Independence under former head coach Jason Brown, who resigned in 2019 after allegedly sending insulting remarks in a text message to a German-born player.

Harris spent two seasons as Brown’s associate head coach, offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator before taking over in 2019. At Boise State, he replaces former director of player personnel and recruiting Darren Uscher, who followed former Broncos’ coach Bryan Harsin to Auburn.

He told KOAM in Kansas on Saturday that it was always his goal to join a Division-I program. He also said he and Avalos are friends, and the opportunity at Boise State was too good to pass up.