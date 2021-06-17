The LA Bowl picks up comical sponsorship; former Boise State DE transfers to FCS program

BOISE — The Mountain West’s newest bowl game has a sponsor, and it’s a first for college football.

The likely destination for the conference champion will officially be known as the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, organizers of the game announced Wednesday. It’s the first time in the storied history of college bowl games that one will be sponsored by a late-night talk show host and comedian — or any other human.

“On Dec. 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true,” Kimmel told CBS Sports.

Kimmel made the announcement live on his show Wednesday night and pointed out that Papa John doesn’t count as another human who has been the namesake of a bowl game because “he’s barely human.”

“There are few American traditions more exciting than a college football bowl game,” he said during the broadcast.

The LA Bowl was scheduled to make its debut last year, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will be played Dec. 18 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT.