The Boise State men’s basketball team will have 18 nationally televised games this season

The Boise State men’s basketball team will have 18 nationally televised games during the 2021-22 regular season.

The Broncos had 13 of their 18 Mountain West games picked up by broadcast partners CBS Sports and Fox Sports, and all three of the Broncos’ games at the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic will be televised on an ESPN network. BSU faces St. Bonaventure of the Atlantic 10 in the opening round in Charleston. The Bonnies qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season and finished No. 31 in the NCAA’s NET Rankings.

During their 13-game nonconference schedule, the Broncos will play seven games at ExtraMile Arena. Four of those games will be against teams that finished in the top 150 of the NET Rankings last season — Saint Louis (No. 52), Tulsa (No. 127), Santa Clara (No. 131) and CSU Bakersfield (No. 145).

Eight of the Broncos’ nine Mountain West road games will be televised, plus five of their league home contests.

Below is a look at the Broncos’ 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

Notes: Home games in bold; all times listed are Mountain; tipoff times for remaining games will be finalized after digital broadcast partner Stadium makes its selections in the coming weeks.