BOISE — Alex Hobbs matched his single game career high for the second time this season with seven assists in Boise State’s win over Cal State Northridge last Saturday.
After starting the Broncos’ first 10 games, coach Leon Rice asked the 6-foot-4 senior guard to revisit the role he’d played so well during the 2017-18 season when he was named the Mountain West Conference’s Sixth Man of the Year.
Hobbs will likely be the first man off the bench Wednesday when the Broncos (9-5, 1-1 MW) resume conference play against Wyoming (5-9, 0-2).
“If you really want to accomplish something, it’s not about what you want to accomplish,” Rice said. “It’s what you’re willing to give up to get it. You have to sacrifice to be on a really, really good team.”
Once he became eligible at the end of the first semester, junior forward Abu Kigab replaced Hobbs in the starting lineup for the Broncos’ opener of the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. A game later, Rice tweaked the lineup again, this time inserting redshirt senior center Robin Jorch in place of fellow senior RJ Williams.
Hobbs and Williams have not allowed the changes to alter their team-first attitude, and the new rotation has led to a three-game winning streak and a chance for a fourth straight victory — something the Broncos last accomplished during the 2017-18 season.
“That’s one of the great things about this group is number one, they care about the team and they don’t get caught up in those ego things like that,” Rice said. “... These guys are all trying to do something that helps the team ... It doesn’t mean we don’t have a roadmap for each individual’s success. But these guys all care about the team and want the team to do better.”
Hobbs has dished out 46 assists this season, which is second most on the team behind Derrick Alston Jr.’s 49, and he is only 13 assists from tying his season total from 2018-19. His assist/turnover ratio of 1.6 leads the Broncos and ranks eighth in the Mountain West. As a team, Boise State is averaging 14.3 assists per game, which is on pace to be the Broncos’ best average since the 2009-10 season.
“Watching film from last year, I saw that there was a lot more opportunities for me to be a playmaker,” Hobbs said earlier this season. “Being it’s something that we want to get better at, I kind of took it upon myself to try to get better at that.”
Like Hobbs, Williams has started 10 games this season but has recently moved to a reserve role. He still leads Boise State in rebounding with 8.2 boards per game while averaging 11.8 points. His field-goal percentage of 62.2 percent is also tops on the team.
Should they end up starting five or fewer league games, both Hobbs and Williams could become strong candidates for the Mountain West’s Sixth Man of the Year award in 2019-20.
“It’s exciting to get a guy like (Kigab) at semester,” Rice said. “(The team) grew through the preseason because they had to. We were down a guy, and we were down an important part of what we do. It made them all better. Now you’ve got a team that still has a chance to keep getting better as league play goes on. We’re excited to get back on the court again.”
Note: Wednesday’s game will be streamed online by the Mountain West Network, which is available at BroncoSports.com/mwn, or listen to a radio broadcast on 670 AM.
