‘Special program’ at Boise State lured co-defensive coordinator from Montana State roots

BOISE — Boise State co-defensive coordinator Kane Ioane spent the better part of two decades at Montana State as a player and coach, but he said Tuesday that he “jumped all over” an offer to join the Broncos’ staff.

“Boise State has always been a place that I’ve viewed as a special program,” he told reporters Tuesday during his introductory press conference. “I couldn’t possibly pass up on this opportunity to not only be a part of this, but to continue to grow.”

Ioane was a four-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big Sky Conference selection as a safety at Montana State from 2000 to 2003. He led the Bobcats to a pair of Big Sky Conference titles, and after what he described as a “cup of coffee at the next level,” he joined the staff at MSU shortly after his playing career ended.

In all, he spent 14 years coaching at Montana State, and just as he was leaving for Boise State, Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate left to coach linebackers at Texas, where former Boise State player and assistant coach Pete Kwiatkowski is the new defensive coordinator.

Ioane was seen as a likely candidate for the head coaching job in Bozeman, but he said Tuesday that the one thing you can’t always control in life is timing, and he’s happy to be a Bronco.