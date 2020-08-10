Sorry Broncos fans: No Mountain West football is happening this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Boise State football team won’t take the field for regular-season games this fall.

The Mountain West announced Monday that it has indefinitely postponed the fall season for all sports because of concerns about players contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“The MW Board of Directors prioritized the mental health and well-being of the conference’s student-athletes and overall campus communities in its decision — as it has done throughout the course of the pandemic,” a press release from the conference read.

The Mountain West’s initial decision on fall football, which was to not allow games to begin until the week of Sept. 26, already had cost Boise State its opener against Georgia Southern, and the ACC’s restrictions on where nonconference games can be played canceled the Broncos’ marquee game against Florida State.

“Despite everything that has been thrown in their way over the last several months, our student-athletes, coaches and staff had been preparing for a 2020 season,” Boise State Athletic Director Curt Aspey said in a statement released Monday by the university.

On Thursday, players from the Mountain West anonymously sent the conference a letter, demanding more protections from the virus.