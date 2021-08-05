‘She will be deeply missed.’ Former Boise State coach June Daugherty dies

The Cougars went to the postseason three times under Daugherty, advancing as far as the semifinal round of the WNIT in 2016-17. But the Cougars did not reach the NCAA Tournament under Daugherty.

“The Washington State Family was saddened to hear of the passing of June and our heartfelt condolences go out to her husband Mike, and kids Doc and Bre,” said WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun in a statement. “June’s impact on women’s collegiate basketball in the Pacific Northwest is unmatched and we join the University of Washington and Boise State in recognizing all she did to grow the sport. Throughout her career, she fought tirelessly for her players, her teams and her community, and she will be missed.”

At Washington, she compiled a record of 191-139 in 11 seasons and went 113-85 in league play, earning nine postseason berths. That included seven trips to the NCAA Tournament, with one Elite Eight appearance in 2000-01.

The Columbus, Ohio, native was an assistant coach at Kent State (1983-85) and Stanford (1985-89) after her playing career at Ohio State ended in 1978.

Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said she played against, coached with and coached against Daugherty.