Serbia native never planned to come to America. Now he’s Boise State’s starting big man

Armus did not indicate why he chose to leave ETSU, but he said once he put his name in the transfer portal following the 2018-19 season, Boise State assistant coach Mike Burns reached out.

“I really liked what I was hearing, and they offered me the official visit, and I decided that I would come here and see this place,” Armus said. “So when I came here, I stayed here. I really like this place. … The city, it’s beautiful. I’m finding myself here. I didn’t know that I was going to meet so many great people here when I first came here, but how things were going, I was liking this place more and more and more every week and month. Now I am just enjoying being here.”

Waiting his turn

Armus played in his last game for East Tennessee State on March 20, 2019, finishing with 15 points and nine boards in an 81-72 loss to Wofford in the semifinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

He arrived in Boise for his official visit on May 2, 2019. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Armus sat out the entirety of the 2019-20 season.