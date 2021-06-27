Runners with Idaho ties put Olympic hopes on the line this week. Are they headed to Tokyo?

A pair of Boise State All-Americans were among 14 qualifiers for Thursday’s final of the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Three-time NCAA steeplechase champion Allie Ostrander and 2014 NCAA runner-up Marisa Howard posted personal bests, but it wasn’t enough to make the Tokyo Games.

Howard placed fifth in 9 minutes, 24.74 seconds and Ostrander was eighth in 9:26.96. Only the top three runners make the Olympic steeplechase team.

Emma Coburn, the 2017 world champion and bronze medalist at the Rio Games in 2016, won the race in 9:09.41. Courtney Frerichs, the silver medalist in Rio, was second in 9:11.79, and Val Constien snagged the final qualifying spot in 9:18.34. BYU’s Courtney Wayment (9:23.09) will be the alternate.

Ostrander was also entered in the women’s 10,000 meters, but she withdrew before the race Saturday morning. Emma Bates, another BSU alum, was among the competitors in the 10,000. She finished 29th in 33:21.00.

Earlier this month, Ostrander revealed she is receiving treatment for an eating disorder and was prioritizing her health over training for the Olympics.