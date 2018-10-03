No one expected a single Boise State linebacker to replace all that Leighton Vander Esch provided — it would have been nice, sure, but not that plausible.
Instead, what was expected, and what has taken shape, is a rotation that has included about a dozen Broncos who in theory can be utilized in various situations to maximum advantage.
The Broncos’ depth chart has listed six different players at weakside linebacker, three at middle and three at strongside/nickel.
“It’s been awesome, great to be able to have depth and be able to have fresh guys out there all the time,” sophomore Riley Whimpey said. “... To be able to see not only one of us be successful, but from each one that goes out and plays.”
This week, redshirt freshman Zeke Noa appeared for the first time on the depth chart as a backup to Whimpey on the weakside, along with senior Blake Whitlock. Previously, sophomore Bruno DeRose and senior Tony Lashley were on there. Most of them can also play in the middle, too.
“Where can you put guys that will give them the best opportunity to help the defense ... that’s what we’re trying to get done,” Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said.
Junior middle linebacker Tyson Maeva had a monster game last Saturday at Wyoming, with 10 tackles (two for loss), including a sack. That propelled him to a tie for third on the team with 16 tackles this season, along with cornerback Jalen Walker. Safeties DeAndre Pierce and Kekoa Nawahine lead the team with 23 and 21, respectively.
Vander Esch’s 141 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions would not be easily replaced, and everyone knew it. Maeva and sophomore strongside linebacker Desmond Williams have the unit’s only sacks so far. Lashley had an interception in the season opener.
“We’ve been able to play a fair amount of linebackers and rotate guys through, but we’d like to see the production out of those guys increase a little bit more,” Avalos said. “I think as we get settled in here, get a steady flow of situational football, who is playing, and how we’re playing, that’ll happen.”
So don’t be surprised if it’s a by-committee approach to stopping offenses the rest of the way, from the athletic Williams to the strong Noa to the able run-stopping Wickersham.
In three of coach Bryan Harsin’s first four seasons, a linebacker had at least 100 tackles. It might not happen this season, but the coaches say it won’t be from a lack of quality at the position.
“It’s great if you have a Leighton, because he can change your defense so much with all the things he can do,” Avalos said during fall camp. “But we have a lot of guys in the mix, and if we’re smart about playing them to their strengths, we can still have a really strong group.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.