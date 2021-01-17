Record-setting WR will stay on staff at Boise State; director of recruiting heads to Auburn

Another former Boise State player is staying in the family as Broncos football coach Andy Avalos announced Saturday afternoon that he will retain wide receivers coach Matt Miller.

On Friday, Avalos announced Winston Venable — a former linebacker at Boise State — will remain on staff as running backs coach.

Miller was hired last January after he spent four seasons at Montana State, coaching wide receivers and serving as offensive coordinator under head coach Jeff Choate, who was a candidate to replace former Boise State coach Bryan Harsin when he left for Auburn.

Broncos expect unexpected at Air Force; men’s basketball won’t open season vs. Kansas

“Matt is about as blue collar as they come, a Montana boy that loves this program and this community as much as anyone that has put on the jersey,” Avalos said Saturday in a news release. “He was an outstanding wide receiver, and he’s also an outstanding coach. Our student-athletes are fortunate to be able to learn from him, and we’re fortunate to have him mentoring the student-athletes that come into this program.”

A native of Helena, Montana, Miller began his coaching career as an offensive quality control assistant at Boise State in 2015.