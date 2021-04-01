Pro day for Boise State: Williams may change positions in NFL; TE Bates shows versatility

“All I needed was a shot,” he said. “Drafted or not, at the next level I’ll continue to have a walk-on mentality.”

Bates (6-5, 250) posted a time of 4.8 seconds in the 40-yard dash, a 31.5-inch vertical leap and a 10-foot broad jump to go along with 19 reps on the bench. His combination of size and athleticism are a big part of why ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranked him No. 7 among tight ends.

Like Williams, Bates said Wednesday that he wanted to show scouts multifaceted skills.

“I felt like I showcased my abilities and my size, not only in the pass game but in the run game,” said Bates, who was invited to the NFL Combine. “I was hoping to weigh a few pounds heavier, but I’ve been doing everything I need to in order to get ready for this day.”

Bates appeared in 45 games for the Broncos since 2017, and he finished his career with 47 catches for 579 yards and two touchdowns.

He attended the Senior Bowl in January and said the experience was huge to show what he can do against the best college players. It also allowed him the chance to network with scouts from most of the 32 NFL teams.