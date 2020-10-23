Pandemic football: 5 ways Boise State’s opener will look unlike anything you’ve seen before

Tailgating outside the stadium will also not be permitted.

Instead of fans, cutouts will be placed in seats around the stadium, and fans have the option to purchase cutouts and upload a photo of themselves to show their support.

An online petition has been circulating to allow family members of players to attend games, but that is not an option as of now, according to the university.

“If I knew the answer to how to find a way, then we would have them here,” Harsin said. “But that has come and gone at this point. I’m sure the people making that decision will revisit that at some point, but for the rest of us, you’ve got to get down to business.”

Extra year of eligibility

The NCAA voted in August to extend an extra year of eligibility to all fall athletes, regardless of how many games are played.

That means the usual redshirt rule, which limits players to competing in four games, is out the window and more players could see the field than ever before. That means everybody has to be ready, Harsin said.