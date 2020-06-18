Offseason football plan approved; Boise State hoops players undergo COVID-19 testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOISE — The NCAA Division I Council met virtually on Wednesday and approved a schedule for summer activities and preseason football practice, beginning on July 13.

Assuming a team’s first regular-season game is on Sept. 5, schools may begin conducting up to eight hours a week of weight training, conditioning and film study July 13-23.

Programs that open the season on Aug. 29 may begin workouts a week earlier. Idaho State is scheduled to be in action that weekend at New Mexico. Several Mountain West teams are also expecting to play in “week zero.” Nevada hosts UC Davis, UNLV hosts Cal and Hawaii travels to Arizona.

From July 24 to Aug. 6, teams can hold up to 20 hours a week of organized team activities, such as walk-throughs and position-specific meetings.

The offseason schedule does not make any adjustment to the usual 29-day preseason practice period, which, for Boise State, will begin on Aug. 7. The Broncos are slated to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Georgia Southern.

The Football Oversight Committee proposed the offseason model last Thursday. Some Boise State football and soccer players began returning to campus the first week of June, and those who tested negative for the coronavirus were eligible to begin voluntary workouts June 15.