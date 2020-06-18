Offseason football plan approved; Boise State hoops players undergo COVID-19 testing

BOISE — The NCAA Division I Council met virtually on Wednesday and approved a schedule for summer activities and preseason football practice, beginning on July 13.
Assuming a team’s first regular-season game is on Sept. 5, schools may begin conducting up to eight hours a week of weight training, conditioning and film study July 13-23.
Programs that open the season on Aug. 29 may begin workouts a week earlier. Idaho State is scheduled to be in action that weekend at New Mexico. Several Mountain West teams are also expecting to play in “week zero.” Nevada hosts UC Davis, UNLV hosts Cal and Hawaii travels to Arizona.
From July 24 to Aug. 6, teams can hold up to 20 hours a week of organized team activities, such as walk-throughs and position-specific meetings.
The offseason schedule does not make any adjustment to the usual 29-day preseason practice period, which, for Boise State, will begin on Aug. 7. The Broncos are slated to open the season Sept. 5 at home against Georgia Southern.
The Football Oversight Committee proposed the offseason model last Thursday. Some Boise State football and soccer players began returning to campus the first week of June, and those who tested negative for the coronavirus were eligible to begin voluntary workouts June 15.
Bringing athletes back came with risk, though, and on June 8, Boise State confirmed “multiple” athletes tested positive for COVID-19. The school hasn’t released results of coronavirus tests since then, and the football team has not announced its plan for offseason workouts.
BRONCOS BEGIN TESTING BASKETBALL PLAYERS
On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Boise State men’s basketball team confirmed that the school began testing players for the coronavirus this week with the hope of getting them into the Broncos’ facilities in the coming days.
In May, Boise State men’s basketball coach Leon Rice expressed interest in getting six of his players, who were already in Boise, into the facilities as soon as possible.
On Wednesday, the Division I Council also approved a schedule for summer activities in men’s and women’s basketball.
The council adopted the same schedule for both sports, which extends the current voluntary workout period through July 19. During that time, athletes may take part in physical activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities per week.
Required summer activities may begin on July 20 and can last up to eight weeks or until the first day of classes or Sept. 15, whichever comes first. Virtual and in-person activities may not exceed a combined eight hours per week.
