LAS VEGAS — Nevada got an early scare in the Mountain West Conference quarterfinals.
After trailing Boise State by 15 points in the first half, the Wolf Pack slowly responded. And not until the final minute of the game — did they feel comfortable.
Jazz Johnson scored 20 points, Caleb Martin had 19 and No. 14 Nevada rallied to beat Boise State 77-69 on Thursday .
Tre’Shawn Thurman added 17 points, and Cody Martin had 10 to help top-seeded Nevada (29-3) tie the school record for victories in a season. The Wolf Pack will face San Diego State in the semifinals Friday night.
Derrick Alston led Boise State (13-20) with 21 points, and Justinian Jessup had 18.
Boise State led 11-3 and had a 27-12 advantage with 7:37 left in the first half. The Wolf Pack opened 2 of 14 from the field.
“We stunk for the first 12 minutes of the game,” Nevada coach Eric Musselman said. “It was hard to watch. I’d rather go the dentist and get some teeth pulled. But the thing with our ballclub is down 15, no panic. We’ve been in those situations where we’ve gotten down and figured away to come from behind on a big stage. At halftime, we got our minds cleared.”
Down 34-29 at intermission, Nevada shot 62 percent from the field in the second half, going 5 of 11 from 3-point range.
“In the three games we lost, we never found that spurt,” Musselman said. “Today, we found that spurt. I want to compliment (Boise State) coach Leon Rice, he had them over prepared. They didn’t back down.”
After the Wolf Pack took a 57-50 lead with 9:33 left, the Broncos went on a 10-0 run. Nevada took the lead for good on Cody Martin’s jumper with 3:37 left. The Wolf Pack slowly pulled away, converting all eight free throws in the final 51 seconds.
BOISE LOOKS TO FUTURE
The Broncos hung around thanks to 8-of-17 shooting from 3-point range and an 11-of-13 mark from the free-throw line.
“Nevada has big-time tough guys, big-time character,” said Rice, who now looks ahead to next season. “(As for the season), there were positives. A lot of teams would be able to do what went through. We got our hearts ripped out many times. We competed night in and night out. (Alston and Jessup) have some great days ahead of them. That’s a heck of a cornerstone going ahead.”
THE BIG PICTURE
Nevada: The comeback win was tied the team’s season mark from 15, also rallying against then No. 20 Arizona in December. Coach Eric Musselman is 6-2 in the MWC tournament. Nevada will play San Diego, which beat UNLV 63-55.
Boise State: The Broncos are 8-51 against AP Top 25 teams. Marcus Dickinson had 12 points, while Zach Haney, who fouled out with 4:44 left, had 10.
BSU women win conference
LAS VEGAS — Braydey Hodgins scored 16 points to lead Boise State to its third straight Mountain West Conference Tournament title, beating Wyoming 68-51 on Wednesday night.
Hodgins, the tournament’s MVP, hit all six of her field goals, including two 3-pointers, and converted both free-throw attempts. She also had four assists.
Joyce Harrell added 12 points, while Marta Hermida and Jayde Christopher each had 11 points for the top-seeded Broncos (28-4).
Marta Gomez led third-seeded Wyoming (22-8) with 19 points.
Despite hitting their first five field-goal attempts of the second half, the Cowgirls couldn’t make a dent into the Broncos’ halftime lead of 35-23 as Boise State hit its first three 3-point attempts. The Broncos led 57-39 going into the fourth quarter. The Cowgirls cut it to 11 in the fourth, but got no closer.
Boise State outrebounded Wyoming 31-21 and hit all eight free-throw attempts.
The Broncos took the lead for good at 15-13 with 58 seconds left in the first quarter and ended with a 3-pointer from A’Shanti Coleman to make it 18-13.
Boise State slowly pulled away in the second quarter, leading 35-23 at intermission. The Broncos outscored Wyoming in the first half off turnovers, 9-0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.