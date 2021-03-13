New vibe ushers in the Andy Avalos era as Boise State opens spring football practice

It’s far from the first spring practice for Avalos, who played and coached at Boise State and spent the past two years as the defensive coordinator at Oregon. But it’s the first time he’s opened the spring as the man in charge, and his responsibilities have changed.

He’s doing a lot less hands-on coaching and sitting in on a lot more meetings, but on Friday, he was on the blue turf in Albertsons Stadium throwing passes to players as they ran through drills.

“Needless to say, the last few months have flown by because of the amount of work we’ve been doing,” Avalos told reporters on Thursday. “I’m excited to be back out here on The Blue and see the guys, and to come out here and work to get better and to have fun doing it.”

The past couple of months have been about preparing the players physically for the season. Avalos said strength and conditioning sessions were extended by a week to ensure the team was staying on an eight-week plan that was the bedrock of the offseason conditioning program when he was at Oregon.

Then the team began what Avalos called “football school,” which is designed to lay the foundation for the schemes new offensive coordinator Tim Plough and co-defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson are in charge of implementing.