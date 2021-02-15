Nearly 33 years after receiving rejection letter from Boise State, Rice sets program wins record

Nearly 26 years later, Dye’s Boise State wins record finally fell.

“It’s humbling and it’s pretty cool,” Rice said in a postgame Zoom interview. “First of all (the team) drenched me, and then they showed me a video of ... a bunch of former players and guys I’ve been associated with all my career. It was pretty special. And that’s what it’s about. It’s about all those relationships and all those guys I’ve got to coach and all those coaches I’ve got to work with throughout the years. That’s why you do it.”

Rice turned the dozens of rejection letters he received in the infancy of his coaching career into motivation. One coaching job at a time, he found success where initially he’d been turned away.

In his 11th season with the Broncos, Rice is the longest-tenured coach in the Mountain West. Rice’s first season at BSU was its final one in the Western Athletic Conference. Since then, the Broncos have won 11 or more conference games six times in the past 10 seasons — a feat no other Mountain West school can claim.