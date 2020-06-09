Multiple Boise State athletes test positive for COVID-19 as workouts begin

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — The return of workouts to the Boise State campus started with a sour note as multiple Bronco athletes tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Monday.

Citing federal privacy laws, Boise State declined to say how many or what sport those athletes played.

“There were multiple positives and those individuals will follow the advice of health care providers before returning to campus and joining their teams for voluntary workouts,” Boise State’s written statement read.

Football and women’s soccer athletes started returning to campus last week, the Idaho Statesman previously reported. About 40 athletes first had to undergo COVID-19 testing before voluntary workouts could begin Monday, Boise State spokesperson Joe Nickell said.

Workouts were held Monday for athletes who did not test positive and passed a medical screening.

“Any student-athlete that was potentially exposed will not return to campus for physicals and clearance until follow-up testing determines it is safe for them to return,” Nickell wrote in a text message to the Idaho Statesman.