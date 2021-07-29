More college football conference realignment lies ahead. How could it affect Boise State?

Would the Big Ten and ACC try to pick off the remaining Big 12 members in an effort to keep up with the SEC? Would what’s left of the Big 12 try to form a super conference with the Pac-12, or would the league try to add some of the top Group of Five/independent teams, such as BYU, Boise State, Cincinnati, Memphis, Houston and SMU?

And what would a shift in that college football landscape mean for Boise State and the Mountain West — a conference Boise State filed a legal complaint against over planned changes in the latest TV contract?

Boise State does its research on college conferences

There are more questions than answers at this point, but if there’s one thing that seems certain, it’s that change is coming — and Boise State has been doing its homework to prepare.

Documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman show that Boise State hired a consulting firm, MRJ Advisors LLC, which not only aided in its search for new Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey and football coach Andy Avalos, but also researched how the university fits, academically and financially, in the Mountain West and other conferences — specifically the Pac-12 and AAC. Those documents were first obtained by BoiseDev.