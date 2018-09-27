He traveled to Troy to open the 2018 season and suited up, but did not play. Same thing the following week at home against UConn.
Boise State senior defensive tackle David Moa has been slowed by a calf injury, preventing the key cog on the line from getting off to the start he hoped.
“I imagine it was weird for him; it was weird for us seeing him all padded up (and not playing),” senior defensive end Durrant Miles said.
Moa made his season debut Sept. 15 at Oklahoma State, playing two series in the second quarter and one in the third quarter.
Even if he is not back 100 percent, his impact was obvious on his second series, when he prompted a false start on the Cowboys’ first snap and then made a third-down tackle for loss to force a field goal — which Miles said “was sweet.”
“There was probably no one more excited than David,” defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a said. “He brings that presence of confidence to the group — all of the sudden, everybody’s play is elevated. It was good to see 55 run out there, and we’re hoping it continues that way.
“Even though he wasn’t on film the first couple games, people are highly aware of David Moa.”
A first-team All-Mountain West selection as a sophomore and a second-team pick last season, Moa had 10.5 sacks combined those two years. He praised juniors Chase Hatada and Matt Locher for playing well in his absence, but was eager to get back.
“There’s definitely been days where I was like, ‘I should be out there right now,’” Moa said. “... it’s a humbling experience. But I wasn’t just sitting out the whole time. Chase would hit me up and say let’s watch some more film, as if I was still playing, same with Matt.”
Coaches weren’t fully committal on how much more Moa might play, but he said the missed action enabled him to see more practice snaps than he has seen since fall camp started. There also was an unintended perk.
“Being out those two weeks, not really getting that in-game experience, I gained a ton of weight,” said Moa, patting his stomach. “Playing defensive tackle at 286, 287 is a lot better than being a 260-pound defensive tackle.”
Moa was listed last season at 262 pounds, moving over from nose tackle. His sack total dipped to just two, but he drew plenty of attention, freeing up the edge and aiding a strong run defense.
“We’ve said it all along, we’re a different defense, especially up front, when David’s in there,” defensive coordinator Andy Avalos said. “You wish you could have him out there 60 percent of the time and that’s something we’re missing a little bit right now.”
Avalos noted that even though he didn’t play the first two weeks, Moa’s presence was needed on the sideline.
His skills and leadership qualities will be relied upon coming off a loss. And facing a Wyoming team that will look to run first, Moa could make a big difference, even if he isn’t seeing 40 or 50 snaps in a game.
He’s been ready, helping the youngsters as needed and making the most of his time.
“Even if I wasn’t going to play, or was, I approached it the same way,” Moa said.
