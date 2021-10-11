Kickoff time announced for Boise State’s home tilt vs. Mountain West foe Air Force

Boise State’s home game against Mountain West opponent Air Force will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and air on FS1. The Broncos are 6-3 all-time against Air Force, and they’ve won the past four in a row — including a 49-30 victory on the road last season in USC transfer Jack Sears’ only start at Boise State. Sears was filling in for usual starter Hank Bachmeier, who was out because of COVID-19 protocols. The former Trojan went on to post 280 passing yards and four total touchdowns, including two long scoring strikes to wide receiver CT Thomas.

Boise State lost starting running back George Holani to a knee injury, and he missed the rest of the season, except for a brief return in the regular-season finale at Wyoming. The Broncos also lost edge rusher Demitri Washington to a season-ending knee injury. Washington is back on the field, but Holani has been slowed by injuries again this fall. He missed the season opener at UCF with a leg injury and was on a snap count during Boise State’s home opener against UTEP. He wasn’t a factor against Oklahoma State or Utah State, and he left the Broncos’ loss to Nevada in the first quarter after aggravating the same injury. The redshirt sophomore did not play at BYU on Saturday. Holani is now third on the team with 123 rushing yards, and Boise State (3-3) ranks last in the Mountain West and No. 125 out of 130 FBS college football teams with 85.3 rushing yards a game. Air Force (5-1) doesn’t have the same issue. The Falcons’ option offense is grinding yards out on the ground as well as ever. They lead the Mountain West and rank No. 1 in the country with 341.3 rushing yards a game. The Falcons posted 211 yards on the ground and limited Wyoming to 114 in a 24-14 win on Saturday. It was the Cowboys’ first loss of the season.