Keys to victory, matchups and predictions for Boise State’s home game vs. San Jose State

Boise State and San Jose State are two of three remaining teams that are undefeated in Mountain West play. Nevada (5-0, 5-0) leads the conference.

Keys to victory

Keep the intensity: Aside from its loss to BYU, Boise State has dominated the first half of games this season. The Broncos have outscored their opponents 120-43 before halftime, but that hasn’t been the case in the second half. They’ve given up at least 13 points after halftime in every game this season. Last week, Boise State led Hawaii 33-9 early in the third quarter. The Rainbow Warriors scored 29 points in the second half and cut it to a one-score game. The Broncos won 40-32.

Harsin blamed last week’s second-half struggles on poor tackling. If the same is true Saturday, the Broncos’ Mountain West winning streak will come to an end.

Get John Bates involved: Boise State tight end John Bates caught a career-high five passes in each of the Broncos’ first two games of the season, but he has only caught two since then and has gone without a reception in the past two games.

