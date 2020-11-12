Keys to victory, matchups and predictions for Boise State’s home game vs. Colorado State

Creating some takeaways to give the offense a few more shots at the end zone is a daily topic around Boise State’s facilities, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding said.

“We preach turnovers every day of our lives, and we have to continue to do that at a high level,” Schmedding told reporters on Monday. “When you look at great defenses, you don’t give up explosive plays consistently, and you get the ball back.”

The Broncos are coming off a blowout loss to BYU, which Harsin called “embarrassing,” and the best way to get back in the win column is to create a few turnovers and trust the offense to turn them into points.

Keys to victory

Stay creative: Boise State has always been known for its creativity on offense, and this season has been no different. Whether it’s wide receiver Khalil Shakir catching the defense off-guard on an end-around, or tight end Riley Smith getting a carry, the Broncos have found ways to get the ball in a variety of players’ hands. Wide receivers CT Thomas and Stefan Cobbs have also recorded rushing attempts. The coaches need to continue that trend on Thursday, especially if they have to depend on freshman Cade Fennegan at quarterback again.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}