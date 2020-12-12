Keys to victory, matchups and predictions. Boise State heads to Laramie for a road game at Wyoming

Aside from its loss to BYU, Boise State has dominated the first half of games this season. The Broncos have outscored their opponents 120-43 before halftime, but that hasn’t been the case in the second half. They’ve given up at least 13 points after halftime in every game this season.

Get John Bates involved: Boise State tight end John Bates caught a career-high five passes in each of the Broncos’ first two games of the season, but he has only caught two since then and has gone without a reception in the past two games.

Bates suffered a hamstring injury against BYU that has hampered him the past few weeks. He appeared in the Broncos’ wins over Colorado State and Hawaii, but mostly as a blocker. Bates is healthy now, and the Broncos need to get him involved this weekend, especially in the red zone, where they’ve scored touchdowns on 15-of-16 trips this season.