Keys to victory, betting line and predictions for Boise State’s home game vs. Air Force

Boise State football coach Andy Avalos joined an exclusive club when the Broncos beat then-No. 10 BYU on Saturday. The three head coaches for the Broncos preceding Avalos each defeated a team ranked in the top 10 in their first season as well, using either the AP poll or College Football Playoff rankings. Dan Hawkins (2001-05) led the Broncos to their now-famous win over No. 8 Fresno State in his first year at the helm. He went on to lead Boise State to four straight Western Athletic Conference championships and posted a 53-11 record in five seasons.

Chris Petersen (2006-13) guided Boise State to another WAC title in his first season and led the program to what might be its most famous win — a 43-42 upset of No. 7 Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. He led the team to undefeated seasons in 2006 and 2009, and posted a 92-12 record as the Broncos’ head coach. Bryan Harsin (2014-20) led the Broncos to another Fiesta Bowl in 2014, when they beat Arizona, which was No. 10 in the CFP rankings. He posted a 69-19 record in seven seasons and led Boise State to three Mountain West championships.

Avalos is now 3-3 at his alma mater heading into a game against Air Force (5-1) on Saturday (7 p.m., FS1) at Albertsons Stadium. And the first-year head coach knows the effect a win similar to the Broncos’ 26-17 victory at BYU can have on a team, having been a linebacker at Boise State when the Broncos opened that 2001 season — which included the win at Fresno — at 2-3. Avalos also knows the moment will be fleeting if Boise State falters on Saturday. “We learned a lot about ourselves last week,” he said. “We learned a lot about what we’re capable of when we do things a certain way, and we recommitted ourselves to doing things a certain way. That was a big win on the road, but it’s a new week and we’ve moved on.” Boise State’s goal of reaching yet another Mountain West championship game is still alive. But what is an uphill battle because of the loss to Nevada two weeks ago will become a monumental task if the Broncos suffer another conference loss — especially with road games at Fresno State (4-2) and No. 24 San Diego State (5-0) still ahead, as well as a home game against Wyoming (4-1).