Keys to victory, betting line and prediction for Boise State’s season opener at UCF

Take a shot early: Boise State hasn’t played in front of a large crowd in almost two years. The Broncos are going to step into a raucous environment Thursday in the Bounce House, and they’re opening the season on ESPN in a game that very well could have postseason implications. The winner will immediately be inserted into the discussion for the Group of Five’s bid to a New Year’s Six bowl game.

There’s a lot riding on this game. UCF fans know that, and they’re going to show no mercy. So the Broncos need to take them out of the game early. The coaches need to take some chances in the first half. Whether it’s with deep passes, trick plays or a big play on special teams, Boise State needs to take the energy out of the crowd early.

Make Gabriel uncomfortable: If there’s one thing Boise State’s defense can’t do, it’s let Gabriel sit in the pocket. He has the arm and the weapons on offense to pick them apart, so the Broncos are going to have to get pressure in his face, mix up where that pressure is coming from and disguise coverage in the secondary in the hopes of capitalizing on a mistake.